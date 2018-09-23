Everything was ready in Israel on Sunday evening to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, known as the joyous Fest of the Tabernacles, which began at sundown and was documented by an efe-epa photojournalist.
Over the past week, Jews have been constructing temporary wooden huts, called "sukkah," to mark the fragility of the forty years spent by the Jews in the desert after fleeing Egypt, and families try to spend as much time as possible eating and being with loved ones in these outdoor structures.