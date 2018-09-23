Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect several "Etrogs," or yellow citrons, used during the celebration of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, as they shop in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, on Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

A young religious Jewish man carries large palm fronds used for the roof of a Sukka, or booth, on a main Jerusalem street, on Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men closely inspect "lulav," ripe but green closed palm fronds used as one of the "Four Species" in prayers during the celebration of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, as religious Jews crowd a large covered market in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Everything was ready in Israel on Sunday evening to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, known as the joyous Fest of the Tabernacles, which began at sundown and was documented by an efe-epa photojournalist.

Over the past week, Jews have been constructing temporary wooden huts, called "sukkah," to mark the fragility of the forty years spent by the Jews in the desert after fleeing Egypt, and families try to spend as much time as possible eating and being with loved ones in these outdoor structures.