Photo dated April 17, 2019, showing Marcela Gene, the curator of the Evita Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, showing a dress worn by former Argentine first lady Eva Peron. The week of May 5, 2019, marks the 100th anniversary of "Evita's" birth. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Photo dated April 17, 2019, showing people visiting the Evita Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a museum housing a large number of garments and items worn and used by former Argentine first lady Eva Peron. The week of May 5, 2019, marks the 100th anniversary of "Evita's" birth. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Photo taken April 17, 2019, at the Evita Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, showing items for sale at the museum gift shop bearing the image of former Argentine first lady Eva Peron. The week of May 5, 2019, marks the 100th anniversary of "Evita's" birth. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Although cancer took her at age 33, Eva Peron, this week will mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Argentina's eternal first lady, known as Evita. Her physical absence - far from confirming the phrase "out of sight, out of mind" - has only served to protect the political and social myth that has arisen about her around the world.

Starting with a humble birth, the "illegitimate" daughter of a landowner, Eva Duarte triumphed as an actress before ascending into the political stratosphere as the wife of Argentine President Juan Domingo Peron when she began lobbying in favor of the poor, outfitted with her iconic bun, brilliant jewelry and haute couture outfits by Christian Dior, Marcel Rochas and Pierre Balmain.