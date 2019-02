UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa (c.) speaks this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the United Nations opening of the International Year of Indigenous Languages, a project aimed at calling the world's attention to the rapid loss of those languages around the globe. EFE-EPA/Manuel Elias/UN

Bolivian President Evo Morales leads this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, the United Nations opening of the International Year of Indigenous Languages, a project aimed at calling the world's attention to the rapid loss of those languages around the globe. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Bolivian President Evo Morales led this Friday the United Nations opening of the International Year of Indigenous Languages, a project aimed at calling the world's attention to the rapid loss of those languages around the globe.

"Indigenous languages are part of our identity," Morales told the UN General Assembly, adding that the loss of these languages puts at risk "the knowledge and wisdom of our ancestors."