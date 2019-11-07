Scottish actor Ewan McGregor poses for photos on his arrival for the screening of the film "Doctor Sleep," the sequel to "The Shining" on Oct. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. EFE-EPA/ Nina Prommer

Nobody can deny Ewan McGregor's boldness. He's no lover of horror films, but now he is starring in the sequel to "The Shining." And he's not afraid of the criticism of the staunchest fans of Stephen King or Stanley Kubrick, saying that he feels no obligation to them in making his own sequel - "Doctor Sleep."

"I don't feel like the responsibility for the fans of 'The Shining' (1980)," he told EFE, an actor known for his friendly nature and who now is delving into an unsettling world with this film, directed by Mike Flanagan and also starring Rebecca Ferguson, and which will hit theaters on Friday