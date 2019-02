Belgian sculptor Delphine Boel (C) arrives at the Justice Palace for the first day of the pleading in front of the Civil Court, in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 23, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The former King of Belgium could face a fine of 5,000-euros ($5,665) a day should he continue to refuse a paternity test after an artist and member of the country's nobility won a court's backing when she claimed to be the retired monarch's illegitimate daughter, Belgian media reported Friday.

Delphine Boël had long claimed that she was Albert II, King of the Belgian's daughter through a relationship he had with her mother.