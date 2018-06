Social worker Antar Davidson is seen on June 16, 2018, in front of the Estrella del Norte shelter in Tucson, Arizona, where he quit his job because migrant children are being held there who have been ripped away from their parents at the border with Mexico. EFE-EPA

The inconsolable tears of children separated from their parents at the border were what moved Antar Davidson to quit his job last week at Tucson's Estrella del Norte shelter, a facility he described as very much like a prison.

Davidson can't forget the three Brazilian siblings recently separated from their parents at the border and who, upon arriving at the shelter, were told they couldn't even hug each other to get through this terrible moment in their lives.