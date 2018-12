Paddy Ashdown (l.), the former party leader of the UK's Liberal Democrats, died Saturday at age 77 after a brief illness. EFE-EPA/Drago Vejnovic/File

Paddy Ashdown, the former party leader of the UK's Liberal Democrats, died Saturday after a brief illness, a party spokesperson announced. He was 77.

Ashdown led the party, the third largest political organization in the United Kingdom, between 1998 and 1999, and between 2002 and 2006 he occupied the position of high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina.