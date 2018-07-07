A handout photo made available by the Spanish Royal Household shows Spanish King Felipe VI (L) and former US President Barack Obama (R) as they look at some books during a private visit to the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GOMEZ / SPANISH ROYAL HOUSEHOLD

A handout photo made available by the Spanish Royal Household shows Spanish King Felipe VI (L) and former US President Barack Obama (R) during a private visit to the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GOMEZ / SPANISH ROYAL HOUSEHOLD

A handout photo made available by the Spanish Royal Household shows Spanish King Felipe VI (L) and former US President Barack Obama (R) as they look at famous masterpiece 'Guernica' (1937) by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso during a private visit to the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GOMEZ / SPANISH ROYAL HOUSEHOLD

Former president of the United States Barack Obama on Saturday accompanied King Felipe VI of Spain on a private tour of the Reina Sofia modern art museum in the Spanish capital Madrid, where the pair admired masterpieces from the likes of Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí.

Obama, who served as the 44th POTUS between 2009-2017, and King Felipe spent time admiring Picasso's 1937 work of art "Guernica," which depicts the aftermath of the bombing of the town of Guernica in Spain's Basque region carried out by Italian and Nazi German planes on the petition of Spanish nationalist forces during the Civil War (1936-39).