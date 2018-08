Photograph provided Aug 9 showing Bolivian street musician Bernabe Manriquez posing next to one of the works displayed in La Paz, Bolivia, Aug 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

An exhibit opened this week in this capital's Cinemateca, shining a light on the lives of Bernabe Manriquez and Santiago Huanca, who haven't let blindness stop them from earning their living as street musicians.

The showcase titled "Retratos en braille" (Portraits in Braille) includes two 3-D pictures portraying the faces of the artists - which enable visitors to feel their countenances - as well as audiovisual installations and a Braille notebook.