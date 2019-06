This "Self-portrait with an Electric Fan" photo was taken by French painter and photographer Dora Maar (1907-1997) and will be on show in a large retrospective of her works starting Wednesday at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. EFE-EPA/Centre Pompidou

This "Portrait of Picasso" photo was taken by French painter and photographer Dora Maar (1907-1997) and will be on show in a large retrospective of her works starting Wednesday at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. EFE-EPA/Centre Pompidou

Far from the cubist portraits that Pablo Picasso painted of her and well beyond her reputation as his muse, Dora Maar was interesting in her own right as a prominent exponent of surrealism with a series of little-known paintings that the Centre Pompidou in Paris has now recovered to present France's largest retrospective.

The exhibition opening Wednesday offers a detailed study of a modern, independent and committed woman who left her mark on everyone who crossed her path.