Spanish Culture Minister Jose Guirao (third from right) is accompanied the cultural counselor of Castille and Leon, Josefa García Cirac (second from left); and the mayor of Tordesillas, Jose Antonio Gonzalez Poncela (left), on June 6, 2019, during the inauguration in Tordesillas, Spain, of an exhibit of the original 15th-century Treaty of Tordesillas and other historically significant documents from that era that are permenently housed at the General Archive of the Indies in Seville, Spain. EPA-EFE/R.Garcia

The original Treaty of Tordesillas, a document by which Portugal and Spain (then the Kingdom of Castile) divided up the non-Christian world after the discovery of the Americas, is being displayed for the first time in the town where it was signed 525 years ago.

Spanish Culture Minister Jose Guirao on Thursday hailed the treaty and said it should be held up as an example of how complex disputes can be settled peacefully.