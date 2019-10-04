Annie Saunders, the creator and director of the artistic exhibit on domestic violence titled "In Someone Else's Shoes," poses on Oct. 3, 2019, within the exhibit in New York's Oculus building at the World Trade Center. EFE-EPA/ Jorge Fuentelsaz

Annie Saunders, the creator and director of the artistic exhibit on domestic violence titled "In Someone Else's Shoes," poses on Oct. 3, 2019, beside a showcase at the exhibit in New York's Oculus building at the World Trade Center. EFE-EPA/ Jorge Fuentelsaz

An interactive exhibit is giving people the chance to put themselves into the shoes of those suffering from domestic violence, with special attention to what can occur in an abusive home, where obsessive control and even violence can transform one's home into a nightmare from which, oftentimes, victims cannot escape.

"In Someone Else's Shoes" - created for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October - is a big interactive experience conceived and directed by artist Annie Saunders, who has constructed a replica of a single-family US home in the Oculus building at New York's World Trade Center.