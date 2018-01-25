Display of the exhibition “Stalin, the red god, and the Germans” during a press presentation at the former prison of the internal security and surveillance police of the GDR (StaSi) in Berlin, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TILL RIMMELE

The former Berlin headquarters of notorious East German Stasi secret police, which is now a museum, is from Thursday to host an exhibition examining the post-war personality cult that Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin wielded over the communist authorities in the now-defunct German Democratic Republic, authorities said.

A huge statue of Stalin that once stood in East Berlin, propaganda materials, photography, films and books curated for the "The Red God: Stalin and the Germans" special exhibition, provide an insight into how the man who ruled over the Soviet Union with an iron fist between 1922-52 was, perhaps ironically, revered in the GDR.