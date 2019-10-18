Many years before he treated movie-goers to masterpieces like "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "The Shining," Stanley Kubrick devoted himself to photography instead of the cinema, combed the streets of New York rather than enclosing himself in a film studio and sought to portray everyday reality as opposed to exploring life through fiction.
His formative phase as a young photojournalist is the focus of "Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs," an exhibition that was inaugurated Thursday at Los Angeles' Skirball Cultural Center and features more than 130 photos from his pre-cinema days.