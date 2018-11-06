A woman walks past a giant photo on display at the 'Kristallnacht' exhibition at the history museum Topography of Terror, in Berlin, Germany, 06 November 2018. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A curator explains visitors a giant photo on display at the 'Kristallnacht' exhibition at the history museum Topography of Terror, in Berlin, Germany, 06 November 2018. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A woman takes a picture of various giant photographs on display at the 'Kristallnacht' exhibition at the history museum Topography of Terror, in Berlin, Germany, 06 November 2018. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

An exhibition dedicated to a violent night of attacks carried out in Nazi Germany against Jewish homes, businesses and places of worship was on Tuesday getting ready to open to the public at a Berlin museum as part of events marking the 80th anniversary of "Kristallnacht," or the Night of Broken Glass.

The exhibition at the Topography of Terror documentation center brings together a series of photographs depicting the violence that unfolded on the night of Nov. 9-10, 1938, when members of the Nazi Party's paramilitary "Brownshirts" (SA) and German civilians targeted and ransacked buildings belonging to the Jewish community.