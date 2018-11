View of the exhibition in Bolivia on Nov. 23, 2018, that portrays the taboos related to transsexuality, lesbianism, male and female transvestism, sex in old age and bondage. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

An exhibition in Bolivia currently displays the truth about taboos related to gender and sexuality, in order to create awareness of this reality and demolish the myths that are the basis of discrimination.

The exhibit portrays the taboos related to transsexuality, lesbianism, male and female transvestism, sex in old age and bondage.