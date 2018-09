A record number of exhibitors were on Friday dazzling visitors with their diamonds and gemstones on the first day of the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair.

More than 3,700 exhibitors from around the world gathered at two venues – the AsiaWorld-Expo, where an array of diamonds, gems and pearls were being displayed, and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, where buyers could find finished jewelery, tools, packaging and industry technologies, according to the event website.