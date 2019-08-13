One of the world's busiest cruise ship quays, on the Mexican island of Cozumel in the Caribbean, is undergoing expansion work to enable it to handle 50 percent more passengers, and the project will allow it to receive up to 6.5 million visitors per year, a situation that has sparked alarm among environmentalists.

The investment in the construction of cruise ship berths and the enlargement of the quay at the Cozumel International Cruise Ship Terminal presently stands at 56.6 million pesos (about $2.9 million) and is being made by SSA Mexico.