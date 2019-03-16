The use of firewood for cooking and heating in south-central Chile is a deeply rooted practice and also the reason why several of its cities are among the most polluted in South America, an expert said.

"It's going to be very difficult to change the culture in that region. Firewood for cooking, as rustic as it might seem, gives homes a special warmth. People unite around wood-burning stoves" and that is a very old tradition, said Dr. Nelly Alvarado, a public health specialist at Santiago-based University of Chile.