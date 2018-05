Photograph provided May 25, 2018 showing Spanish consultant on the relationship of fashion to human rights Eduardo Iracheta in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabiana Fourcade

The textile industry in Peru and Brazil is a contributing factor in water pollution, a Spanish consultant on the relationship of fashion to human rights told EFE here Friday.

Eduardo Iracheta, who traveled to Montevideo for the international fashion event MOLA, pointed to a "lack of transparency in manufacturing processes" in Latin America.