Photograph showing Puebla state Governor Antonio Gali during the inauguration of the 2018 Smart City Expo Latam Congress in Puebla, Mexico, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

hotograph showing the president of the Mexican unit of Fira Barcelona, Manuel Redondo (l), during the inauguration of the 2018 Smart City Expo Latam Congress in Puebla, Mexico, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

The 2018 Smart City Expo Latam Congress opened here Monday with representatives from more than 250 cities around the world in an effort to present recommendations toward improved urban planning strategies.

The event, organized by the Mexican unit of Fira Barcelona, gathered 400 speakers and some 12,000 attendees seeking to define strategies and solutions for the future development of Latin American cities.