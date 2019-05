Construction workers on the top floor of a skyscraper in Mexico City on Sept. 24, 2017. Experts consulted by EFE say low-income Mexicans who toil in the most physically demanding and unsafe conditions, whether working in mines or roasting meat with an open flame for hours on end, suffer serious health consequences that can take a toll on their life expectancy. EPA-EFE/Jorge Núñez

Low-income Mexicans who toil in the most physically demanding and unsafe conditions, whether working in mines or roasting meat with an open flame for hours on end, suffer serious health consequences that can take a toll on their life expectancy.

Experts cited by EFE say different factors come into play, including the physical exertion required by these jobs and the inadequate nutrition that often accompanies them.