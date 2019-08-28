The fight against cancer in Mexico needs to undergo a strategic course correction with better planning, providing patient-focused care and avoiding the fragmentation of the health care system, several experts agreed on Tuesday.
During the "A new paradigm for cancer care in Mexico" EFE Forum, organized by Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency, participants emphasized that the fight against cancer needs for public policies to be "standardized, there must be a consensus," according to Dr. Abelardo Meneses, director of the National Cancer Institute (Incan).