Proper guidelines for the medical marijuana industry in Mexico will help end stigmas surrounding use of the cannabis plant to treat different illnesses, specialists told EFE on Thursday.

"It's an important step because it'll open the door to informing (the public), making the benefits visible and doing away with specialists' fear of prescribing these products," said Dr. Fernando Marquez, a surgeon who is a member of Cannapeutas, a Mexican association of physicians who investigate the health benefits of cannabis and are among the few experts who prescribe medication containing cannabinoids.