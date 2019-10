Four-week-old mountain zebra Frauke and her mother Belinda stand in an outdoor enclosure at the zoo in Hanover, Germany, 13 November 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER STEFFEN

The international demand for iconic African animals causes them immense suffering and puts their survival at risk, the World Animal Protection NGO has warned.

In the Exploiting Africa’s Wildlife report published Friday, WAP notes that 2.7 million of these animals were legally traded in the world between 2011 and 2015 and the NGO labels the practice "legalized cruelty."