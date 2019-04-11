An interactive digital installation featuring millions of colorful particles dancing around a three-dimensional space greets visitors to a new artistic hotspot in China's largest city, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.
People visit the art show 'Universe of Water Particles in the Tank' by teamLab at Tank Shanghai art space project in Shanghai, China, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
