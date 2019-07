Participants attend the Pride Walk to the Vondelpark, the official opening of the Pride Amsterdam festival 2019, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT

Thousands of people took part in Pride parades in Germany and The Netherlands to support LGBT rights.

Participants attended the Pride Walk to the Vondelpark, the official opening of the Pride Amsterdam festival 2019, and in Berlin people took to the streets for the 41st Christopher Street Day parade.