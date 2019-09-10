View of the new "Wearing Memories" expo in La Paz, taken on Sept. 5, 2019, that invites the public to tour Bolivia in terms of the great diversity of colors, designs and materials used by the different indigenous communities around the country for their clothing. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Clothing made with llama wool fabric or tree bark to invoke the spirits or to dress as Warriors of the Sun make up part of an expo that invites the public to tour Bolivia in terms of the great diversity of colors, designs and materials used by the different indigenous communities around the country for their clothing.

All kinds of wear, from the long skirts known as "urkhus" used by women of the Bolivian altiplano to the tunics made of tree bark worn by several indigenous peoples in the eastern part, are now on show for one year at the Ethnography and Folklore Museum (Musef) in La Paz.