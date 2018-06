Spain's ambassador to Mexico, Luis Fernandez-Cid, speaks during the 12th Wines of Spain Expo in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Photograph showing come of the wine varieties showcased at the 12th Wines of Spain Expo in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The Wines of Spain Expo opened here Tuesday aiming to boost demand for Spanish wine in this key Latin American market.

This 12th edition of the expo will mark the second time that the show will bring together a number of Spanish wineries already established in Mexico and other wine producers and importers aiming to expand into the Mexican market, all the while showcasing the quality of Spanish wine, Luis Fernandez-Cid, Spain's ambassador to Mexico, told EFE.