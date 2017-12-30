Security forces in Caracas mount a massive anti-kidnapping operation on Dec. 27, 2017, in response to the big comeback made by "express kidnappings" in Venezuela during the final months of 2017, after being interrupted for four months by street protests against the government. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Express kidnappings made a big comeback in Venezuela during the final months of 2017 after being interrupted for four months by street protests against the government that paralyzed entire sectors of the country, while almost totally halting the kidnappers' movements and operations, experts and those affected told EFE.

"Carrying out crimes like that requires escape routes, traffic that keeps moving, and when you have streets that are blocked, such crimes come up against an obstacle they can do nothing about," EFE was told by Fermin Marmol, a criminal lawyer and security consultant who advises the families of kidnappers' hostages in Venezuela.