A heard of horses grazes in a natural area in the region of Las Merindades, in Burgos, Spain, Mar. 25, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

David Peña stands alongside his horses in a natural area in the region of Las Merindades, in Burgos, Spain, Mar. 25, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

The age-old practice of rearing livestock by allowing them to roam and graze on pastures has played a key role in the conservation of nature and is an essential activity that contributes towards shaping landscapes, controlling wildfire, maintaining a territory's identity and, in some cases, preserving native species.

Such extensive farming implies a form of husbandry that efficiently makes use of natural resources provided by the environment _ such as pasturelands _ and manages them sustainably while generating environmental or social benefits.