The Facebook logo at a stand during the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris, France, 16 May 2019 (reissued 29 January 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN DE ROSA

The Philippines has long been considered a breeding ground for internet “troll farms” on a mission to distort public discourse and in recent days thousands of fraudulent Facebook accounts have mushroomed, cloning profiles of university students, activists and journalists.

Most are still active as ghost accounts with no friends, photos, nor posts, but after the scandal came to light and thousands publicly denounced the mass trolling on social media, some of the cloned profiles began sending threatening messages or insulting those of the accounts they replicated. EFE-EPA