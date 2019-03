An employee checks colored eggs before packing in the Beham egg dyeing plant in Thannhausen, Germany, 27 March 2019. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Before cooking, eggs are laid by a robot on a conveyor belt of the Beham egg dyeing plant in Thannhausen, Germany, 27 March 2019. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

A plant in southern Germany has been working flat out to dye hundreds of thousands of white chicken eggs six colors every day in the lead up to Easter.

Baham egg colouring plant in Thannhausen has been a family business since 1953. It started off dyeing eggs by hand and since the 1960s has been undertaking the process of dyeing eggs using machinery.