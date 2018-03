An Orthodox Jewish worker packs unleavened bread or Matzah at the 'Yehuda Matzos' Matzah factory in Jerusalem, Israel, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jewish workers look on as unleavened bread or Matzah coming out from an oven at the 'Yehuda Matzos' Matzah factory in Jerusalem, Israel, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

An Orthodox Jewish worker kneads dough to make unleavened bread or Matzah at the 'Yehuda Matzos' Matzah factory in Jerusalem, Israel, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Workers in a factory in Jerusalem were on Tuesday getting stuck into the process of making Matzah, a type of unleavened, cracker-like bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, ahead of upcoming celebrations.

The Yehuda Matzos factory is one of the largest facilities involved in the making of this particular type of bread, and it ships its product to the United States, Canada and Europe.