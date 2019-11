Lebanese chef Ramzi Choueiry (L) and an assistant add a bucket of fried falafel balls to a larger plate in an attempt to set a new world record in Fanar, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 09 May 2010. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A Palestinian vendor waits for customers to sell traditional food called Falafel in the West Bank city of Nablus, 28 August 2009. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Its origin is the subject of many a debate but the falafel - a dish made from fava beans or chickpeas - tops the list of the most popular street foods in the Middle East.

No one knows the true birthplace of the falafel, or whether it originated in Lebanon, Syria, Palestine or Egypt.