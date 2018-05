A worker waters a display as preparations take place for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Workers put the final touches in the cactus stand during the press day for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Workers pose with Delphinium and Begonias flowers as preparations take place for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A worker adjusts a display as preparations take place for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 20, 2018. EP-EFEA/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom's most renowned gardening event was getting ready to welcome green-fingered visitors keen to explore the latest trends in the world of horticulture, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on Monday.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show would give visitors the opportunity to peruse show gardens and over 90 colorful plant displays at the Great Pavilion.