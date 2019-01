Brazilian firefighters on Jan. 28, 2019, continue the difficult work of rescuing survivors and recovering the bodies of victims of the mudslide, which is 20m (65 ft) deep in some places and has taken the lives of 65 people, caused by the rupture of a Vale tailings dam. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The initial uproar is switching to indignation in this town in southeastern Brazil, where families of the victims this Monday demanded answers about the dam tragedy that left 65 dead and 275 people still unaccounted for.

"At (mining company) Vale they only think about money, life has no value for them," Paulo Renato Oliveira, 29, told EFE at the doors of the assistance center for the victims, where some 150 volunteers among doctors, psychologists and NGO members lend a helping hand every day.