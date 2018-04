Ukrainian woman holds a portrait of her lost husband near a monument honoring people who were killed in cleanup efforts after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, during a memorial ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian soldiers carry a mourning bunch in front of a monument honoring people who were killed in cleanup efforts after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, during a memorial ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A little girl lays flowers to the monument honoring people who were killed in cleanup efforts after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, during a memorial ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian women hold portraits of their lost husbands near a monument honoring people who were killed in cleanup efforts after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, during a memorial ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Relatives of those who died in cleanup operations following a nuclear power plant explosion in northern Ukraine gathered in the capital Kiev on Thursday to remember their loved ones on the 32nd anniversary of the disaster.

An explosion at Unit 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on Apr. 26, 1986 _ regarded by the United Nations as the most serious nuclear accident in history _ claimed the lives of 30 workers in the weeks that followed.