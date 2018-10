A man walks Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in front of the Wall of Names, which lists 241 Chileans executed during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet here at Santiago's Villa Grimaldi, one of the worst of the junta's clandestine jails. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Photos of some Chileans executed during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet are seen on Oct. 30, 2018, at the Wall of Names, which lists 241 people executed by the tyrant at Santiago's Villa Grimaldi, one of the worst of the junta's clandestine jails. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

A relative of one of the Chileans executed during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet places a photo of the victim on Oct. 30, 2018, at the Wall of Names, which lists 241 people executed by the tyrant at Santiago's Villa Grimaldi, one of the worst of the junta's clandestine jails. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Family and friends of Chileans executed during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet gathered Tuesday at Santiago's Villa Grimaldi, one of the worst of the junta's clandestine jails.

The tribute took place at the so-called Wall of Names, on which are listed 241 names of people put to death there.