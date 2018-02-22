Relatives of the victims of a commuter train crash at a Buenos Aires station six years ago attend a commemoration event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Relatives of the victims of a commuter train crash at a Buenos Aires station six years ago attend a commemoration event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Relatives of the victims of a commuter train crash at a Buenos Aires station six years ago attend a commemoration event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Relatives of the victims of a commuter train crash at a Buenos Aires station six years ago, one of the worst rail tragedies in Argentine history, on Thursday demanded justice for the 51 people killed and 700 injured.

People injured in the rush-hour accident; relatives of the dead, including a pregnant woman; and members of social and human rights organizations observed a moment of silence while sirens sounded at 8.32 am, the precise time when a train carrying more than 1,000 people slammed into the platform at the Once station in Buenos Aires' Balvanera neighborhood on Feb. 22, 2012.