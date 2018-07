Tucson's Casa Alitas, seen here on July 14, 2018, like other shelters, offers immigrant families seeking asylum somewhere to rest and relax, as reflected on the walls covered with colorful drawings by immigrant children who have found refuge here. EFE-EPA/Maria Leon

This moment of peace is reflected on the walls of Casa Alitas, which are covered with colorful drawings by immigrant children who have found refuge here.