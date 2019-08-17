Chef Maria Marte, seen here in an interview with EFE on Aug. 8, 2019, after deciding to go back to her native Dominican Republic and leave behind the kitchens in Madrid where she had won fame, undertook a special kind of return trip, a culinary journey into the past to discover the indigenous roots of Dominican gastronomy. EFE-EPA/Manuel Perez

When she decided to go back to her roots in the Dominican Republic and leave behind the kitchens in Madrid where she had won fame, Chef Maria Marte undertook a special kind of return trip, a culinary journey into the past to discover the indigenous roots of Dominican gastronomy.

"I'm focused on examining and researching everything to do with our gastronomy, our food products and also those of our ancestors," Marte told EFE in an interview in her native village of Jarabacoa, a peaceful mountain town surrounded by fertile fields of vegetable crops that now provide the raw material for her very specialized laboratory.