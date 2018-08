Sony robot dog aibo owners and fans play with their aibo during the aibo Fan Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A five-year old girl holds her Sony's robot dog aibo tight during the aibo Fan Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Fans of lap-dog sized robots called aibo gathered to play with their electronic pets in Tokyo on Sunday as news spread that the four-legged machines were due to go on sale in overseas markets such as the United States.

The sort-of lovable robotic pooches were first introduced to the public in 1999 but later withdrawn from some markets.