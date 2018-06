US fashion designer Kate Spade attends the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Dinner in New York, USA, May 5, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Well-known fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York apartment on Tuesday in what appears to be a suicide, local media reported.

Spade, born Kate Brosnahan 55 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri, was found by her housekeeper about 10:20 am in her Park Avenue apartment, where she had apparently hanged herself.