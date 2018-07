South Sudanese Australian refugee and model Adut Akech presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017/18 Ready to Wear collection by Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello for Yves Saint Laurent fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Feb. 28, 2017. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Renowned French fashion house Chanel said Friday it has chosen the South Sudanese refugee model Adut Akech as the face of its new autumn-winter collection.

Top model Akech, who had originally debuted in the top tier at rival house Saint Laurent in Sept. 2016, had already opened and closed Chanel's last two fashion shows before being selected to present the latest collection.