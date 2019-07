View of people attending the funeral of Oscar Martinez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria on July 1, 2019, in San Salvador, El Salvador. The father and daughter drowned in the Rio Grande on June 23 while trying to illegally cross into the United States. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Lemus

The bodies of Oscar Martinez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria, who drowned in the Rio Grande on June 23 while trying to illegally cross into the United States, were buried Monday in San Salvador at a private funeral service.

The caskets were taken by vehicle from a local funeral home to the La Bermeja public cemetery and the press was barred from obtaining access to either site.