The popular bronze statue of the "Fearless Girl" that has been facing down Wall Street's iconic "Charging Bull" for the past 18 months, was moved Monday to its new and permanent location in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

The work of Uruguayan-born sculptor Kristen Visbal, the girl will remind people now in her new location of the importance of gender diversity on corporate boards, the message that State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the firm that commissioned the statue's creation, had wished it to send.