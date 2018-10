US President Donald Trump has had the defamation lawsuit filed against him by porn star Stormy Daniels thrown out Tuesday by a federal judge, following a legal battle that went on for several months. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds/File

A federal judge has thrown out a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump filed by porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom he has been fighting a legal battle for several months.

Daniels was suing Trump for saying the porn actress lied about receiving threats to keep her mouth shut about their alleged intimate relations over 10 years ago.