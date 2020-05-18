While Colombia last week won the World Bird Watching Championships for most species recorded, the coronavirus epidemic in the country is making it difficult to continue feeding those at Alejandria farm, known as "El Paraíso de los Colibríes" (The Hummingbirds Paradise).

Raul Horacio Nieto, an Argentinian living in Colombia and one of the owners of the Finca Alejandria on the outskirts of Cali, said that they usually feed dozens of birds with the income they make from tourism, but there hasn’t been any tourists for almost two months since the mandatory quarantine to combat COVID-19 was announced. EFE-EPA