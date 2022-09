Canadian singer Regine Chassagne (L) and husband US singer Win Butler (R) pose for the photographers as they arrive for the premiere of 'Dumbo' at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, 11 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Canadian singer Leslie Feist, known professionally as Feist, has quit a tour supporting Arcade Fire following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band's frontman, Win Butler.

In a Pitchfork investigation published at the weekend, three former fans accused Butler of inappropriate sexual interactions during 2016-2020 when they were aged between 18-23 and he aged 36-39. Another claimed Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015 when they were 21 and he was 34.